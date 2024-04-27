When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 4 video: Jeanette’s arrival

As you get further prepared to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 4 on Hallmark Channel tomorrow, why not talk Jeanette further? All of Hope Valley will be buzzing with her arrival to town, with Lucas of course being at the top of the list.

After all, the two share a past … though it’s not altogether clear to everyone what this past actually is.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek from the weekend’s “Along Came a Spider” that shows Rosemary and Lee having a conversation about her arrival. They remember here as a widow who Lucas spoke to back when there was a crisis involving Elizabeth, and Lee then refers to her as a “siren” … before then trying to backpedal on it.

After this conversation, Rosemary decides that she needs to clue in Elizabeth as to what’s going on, even if it is the middle of the night. (Hey, if nothing else, we know that Pascale Hutton’s character likes to be there for her friends!)

Ultimately, so much of this episode is a mystery and we are excited to learn a little bit more about whether or not Jeanette is a character who could stick around for a good while. You could argue that Lucas does need a new love interest and yet, at the same time, does it have to be immediate? We want him to be happy in all aspects of his life, but there is something to be said for exploring what it’s like for him to be the Governor, as well. This is, after all, such a great new way to explore life in Hope Valley that you do not often see.

