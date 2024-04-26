When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 4: Meet Jeanette Aucoin

This weekend on When Calls the Heart season 11, you are going to have a chance to see Jeanette Aucoin in the flesh for the first time. This is a character who has been teased here and there over the years, mostly through her ties to Lucas. She speaks French, is somewhat enigmatic, and she has a rather complicated past. What’s the real nature of her relationship with Chris McNally’s character? That’s another thing that is work discussing at the moment!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see McNally, Erin Krakow, and other cast members briefly discuss Jeanette’s arrival to Hope Valley, which feels like a sign that she will be sticking around for at least a little while. Why spend as much time with her otherwise? Through this upcoming batch of episodes it feels like there are a lot of fun things that we’re going to learn about the character, from her job to her reasoning to be in town. We do think that she could have all sorts of business interests! We’ll just have to wait and see what some of them are.

This character turning up in the town at the moment is certainly going to be tricky for Lucas, mostly because there are a lot of other things on his plate at the moment. Take, for starters, what he is trying to work out when it comes to his resort plan, or the aftermath of that attempt on his life.

We will admit that after what happened with him and Elizabeth last season, we were concerned that there was not going to be much in the way of a meaty storyline for him this go-around. Luckily, that has turned out to not be the case and he has a lot going on.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart now, including what else is coming up

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







