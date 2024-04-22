When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 4 promo: Lucas’ ex?

Next week, Hallmark Channel is going to bring When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 4, and at the center of it appears to be an old flame.

So, who is Janette? Well, it seems to be a possible love interest for Chris McNally’s character who has some sort of history with him — and she’ll also have some sort of conversation with Elizabeth moving forward, as well.

At some point this season, we did figure that there would be a potential advancement in Lucas’ romantic life — provided, of course, that it is something that he wants. With him now the Governor, it makes all the sense in the world that there would be a lot of people interested in him. What he just has to figure out is whether or not he wants romance, or if he is still hurting after the end of his engagement. Elizabeth is currently taking things super-slow with Nathan, and the two are not even an official item at present. It is clear that nobody wants to rush anything until they figure out what they want out of their lives.

Meanwhile, we know that Lucas is at least sticking around Hope Valley for a good while, with the reason being his work on the resort project. This could be a good thing for the town’s future, but you do have to question something that is still bubbling underneath here. We recognize that someone already tried to kill this character once — what is going to stop them from doing it again? Even if someone has confessed to the crime being the scenes, there are a lot of reasons to question how legitimate said confession was … and that may end up being a big part of the narrative as we move forward.

Related – Get some more news on When Calls the Heart, including what else is coming up

What are you most excited to see on When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 4, based on the promo?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there’s a lot of great stuff ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







