When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 4: An Easter celebration

As you prepare to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 4 over on Hallmark Channel next week, are you ready for a celebration? This is an opportunity to see the arrival of Easter to Hope Valley, and there should be a lot of fun and jubilation that comes from this.

Of course, with that being said, it also does not mean that you just press pause on a lot of the drama at the same time. There are some other events that are going to happen here, and there is a legitimately good chance that a few of them will set the table for other big stuff later on this season.

If you want to get some more news on what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 4 synopsis below:

It’s Easter in Hope Valley. Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) organizes an egg hunt with help from Nathan (Kevin McGarry). A visitor from Lucas’ (Chris McNally) past gets the town talking. Angela (Vienna Leacock) and Cooper (Elias Leacock, The Boys) seek to mend a relationship.

For those wondering about whether or not egg hunts would happen in the time of When Calls the Heart, the simple answer is that it’s possible. Historically, they actually go back centuries! All of this does make sense, especially when you consider the strong presence of Christianity in the community.

In general, we are only a tiny percentage of our way through the season right now and with that, there is a TON to look forward to! While the potential relationship between Elizabeth and Nathan is going to be a focal point for a lot of the season, there will be a lot happening around it as well! So far, we have learned with this show that it is not just any one thing that defines each episode; this is a community for a reason, after all.

