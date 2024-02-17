Criminal Record season 1 episode 8 (finale): Daniel, June in danger

In just a handful of days the Criminal Record season 1 finale is set to arrive on Apple TV+ — and there is SO much that could transpire.

After all, think about where episode 7 left off! June Lenker learned a good bit about what happened in the past with Daniel Hegarty — or, at the very least, what he claimed took place. Whether or not that is the real story is certainly a matter of debate, given that he has exhibited some slimy behavior here and there.

Now if there is one thing that is unavoidable (and certainly true) at this point, it is this: The fact that the Hayes Lane caller is now out there. Carla’s recording is out for the world to hear and with that, Daniel and June have to move quickly. If they don’t, a woman dies and in this case, Peter Capaldi’s character is cornered. He has to help.

While it remains to be seen how successful these characters are going to be in their efforts, we can at least say this — per some official photos for this episode, it looks as though we are going to be see Daniel and June collectively in danger. What puts them there? Well, they could be chasing an extremely bad person or people and with that in mind, they will have to think quickly. Perhaps more than anything else, they are going to need to find a way to work together.

Will all loose ends be tied up?

The answer to that is a little bit complicated. We tend to think that we will see closure to the Errol Mathis storyline, but there could also be something that set the stage for what lies ahead. There is no season 2 planned at present, but who knows what the future could hold?

What do you most want to see moving into the Criminal Record season 1 finale?

