Criminal Record season 1 episode 8 preview: An extended finale?

As we prepare ourselves to see the Criminal Record season 1 finale on Apple TV+ next week, why not take a moment to talk runtime? Is there a chance that we are going to see a final episode that is more substantial than anything that we have seen before?

Given all the loose ends that need to be tied up here, we don’t think it is altogether crazy to want something more from the show. Just think about the wide array of loose ends at the moment, whether it be the search for Carla, the identity of Adelaide’s true killer, Daniel’s culpability, and whether we are going to see Errol Mathis freed from prison. How do you get all of that tied up?

Well, here’s the interesting thing: It doesn’t seem as though the Criminal Record finale is actually willing to stage anything that is larger in terms of run time than anything that we’ve seen before. This final episode, titled “Carla,” is poised to run for 47 minutes. That is pretty standard with what we have seen the rest of the way here, so there is nothing that we would consider to be altogether shocking or jaw-dropping.

Will every loose end be tied up?

For the time being, we tend to think that there’s a pretty good chance of that! There could still be a season 2 down the road but if that happens, we tend to think that it’s going to be an entirely new story and different from what we’ve had a chance to see here. Apple TV+ will probably make more determinations on that based on the viewership, which they do not reveal publicly.

