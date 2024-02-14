Criminal Record season 1 episode 8 (finale): The search for Carla

As we prepare to see Criminal Record season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV+ next week, there are so many things to discuss! So, where do we start? How about with the idea that this is the finale?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s start with the fact that the title for this episode is “Carla,” which really should note come as that much of a surprise. This episode feels like a golden opportunity for the show to put the focus almost squarely on this character a.k.a. the Hayes Lane caller, who we know is still out there. The questions are aplenty beyond that, including if she can be found, and also how much more of a problem is there now that the public may be in on the search. Could Sonya leaking the call be helpful? Sure, but it can also cause confusion. Things are complicated, as they always often are with this show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more CRIMINAL RECORD videos!

If you do want to get a few more details about what to expect here, go ahead and view the Criminal Record season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

A wave of public outrage pushes Hegarty and June to work together before it’s too late.

Ultimately, we tend to think that entering this episode, it is now abundantly clear that there is no way for Daniel to bury the truth or hide behind circumstantial evidence — he has to find this woman. His legacy may already be in tatters, and this is an opportunity for him to right this wrong. Beyond just that, though, the true killer needs to be found and brought to justice. It feels likely that it could be someone like Kim or Tony, but is that really the case?

Related – Get some more discussion now on the tonight’s Criminal Record — what did you end up seeing here?

What do you most want to see moving into the Criminal Record season 1 finale?

Do you think that a lot of the major loose ends are going to be tied up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







