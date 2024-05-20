Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 3: Finding a place?

Next week on AMC, you are going to have a chance to see Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 3 — there is no holiday weekend break.

So, what is the main story going to be as we move forward? Well, we personally consider this a chance for the writers to work to hit home some of themes they’ve been focusing on a good bit already this go-around. Identity is something that both Louis and Claudia are eager to find for themselves in Europe and already, the latter seems to have found it. She is incredibly fascinated by the Theatre Des Vampires, especially when it comes to the energy and passion they have for their craft. This could be her family, and she has been so desperate to have that — especially with Louis so haunted by Lestat.

Is Jacob Anderson’s character anywhere near as confident there? Let’s just say the answer there is a little bit more complicated. He clearly has the beginnings of something with Armand, and we obviously know where some of that story is going. However, the theatre itself does not seem to have the same appeal.

As for the interview itself…

Are things moving back into a solid place again? It makes sense if you’re concerned given the rising tension between Daniel and Armand in particular in episode 2 — Louis finds himself almost between the two men at times. He wants to have his story out there, while also still respecting some of Armand’s wishes. He is in a complicated position — there is absolutely no doubt about that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

