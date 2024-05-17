Interview with the Vampire season 2: A new Sam Reid Q&A

At some point before the end of Interview with the Vampire season 2, we do tend to think that Lestat will have some role to play. How can he not? Remember that the character was not killed off by Louis and by virtue of that, we do think that the character is out there still.

Now, what does make this situation especially funny and/or entertaining is that even though we tend to think we’ll see him again beyond dream sequences, Sam Reid can’t talk about it. Yet, he is still around in a lot of the promotional material for what is ahead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

If you head over to the link here, you can see Reid take on a lot of questions from fans, and there’s one thing in particular we certainly agree with. While on paper it may feel great to want to hear more about Lestat, there’s also value in it not happening. Why? Well, it’s as simple as the fact that the less we know about the character, the more interesting the overall narrative around him is. There is something fascinating about the idea that he could turn up at almost any moment and really, you just have to be prepared for that.

For the time being, we know the focus on the show will primarily be around Louis and Claudia, and for good reason. They are in Paris and, at some point, we will be seeing them around the Theatre Des Vampires. Claudia in particular is going to be a key factor in the story, mostly because she has been looking so much to find a home around other vampires. Will this be a great place for her, or is it a curse more than a blessing?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Interview with the Vampire, including what else is ahead this weekend

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







