Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 2: EP on major theme

This weekend is going to bring Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 2, so what will one of the big stories be about?

Well, so far this season a lot of it has been about loneliness and pain, which isn’t a surprise given what Louie and Claudia have gone through in Europe so far. Things will change for them once we get to their arrival in Paris, but is it actually changing for the better? Let’s just say that there is no clear answer to that as of yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

Ultimately, it may feel clear that there are a lot of dark times ahead still, but showrunner Rolin Jones has already made it clear that this is not exactly a series simply about negative emotions. Check out more comments per Variety:

“This season is ultimately about contrition … I don’t think it is about doom. We aren’t building to that. We are building a bunch of vampires with a lot of baggage who are beginning to turn inward and ask, ‘What am I responsible for?’ Louis thinks he had a good idea about why he had to do this interview, and I think he will come out of it this season with a very different understanding.”

The interview may still dig up a lot of emotions that are not currently clear. This is a big part of what makes Daniel good at his job! Of course, we do also think that he is facing more challenges now, given the fact that Armand is also sitting now and he never was that eager for Louis to be doing this in the first place. We’re just excited to see how the theme courses through everything coming up.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Interview with the Vampire, including some other updates on the journey to Paris

What do you think we are going to see over Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







