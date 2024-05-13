Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 2: Star talks Paris!

As you get yourselves prepared to see Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 2 on AMC this coming weekend, why not talk Paris?

Obviously, there is so much to be excited about when it comes to the French city, especially given where the story is going. Before too long we’re going to uncover the Theatre Des Vampires and everything unique that comes along with that. Also, it is a chance for both Louis and Claudia to navigate away from the terrible situation that they’ve been in across Eastern Europe.

So how does star Jacob Anderson (Louis) describe the transition? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor makes it clear that the move “is scary, but really exciting … It’s like we’re going towards life now, where this has just been death and degradation.”

In a lot of ways, you can think of the fear as being tied somewhat to the unknown. These are characters who are used to a pretty particular way of life on the road, so being in a place that is more social could come with its fair share of insecurities. For Louis in particular, he may also still be dealing with the pain that comes from being haunted by Lestat for all of these years. Even if he wants to move forward, he may not necessarily know how to make that happen. This show is a lot about dealing with trauma, but also the reality that living as a vampire is ultimately so much harder than any story would tell. There’s the blood, of course, but then also the loneliness that comes with eternity and watching those around you die.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

