Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 2: Welcome to Paris

Next week on Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 2, it feels like we’re going to get into more of the meat of the story.

Think about it for a moment — through a lot of the promotion that was out there for the upcoming version of the show! We saw so much about Louis and Claudia in France, where the two are going to eventually come into contact with the Theatre Des Vampires. This is something that absolutely we are more than excited to see play out, especially since there is so much drama and action that can come along with it.

Also … fun? Well, nothing is guaranteed when it comes to this, but we do think that not everything in history has to be altogether depressing for some of these characters. Could there be a moment or two of lightness somewhere? We know that there was a sense of deep loneliness that both Louis and Claudia felt over the course of the premiere, as they looked to discover more vampires in Europe.

One other story that could be coming eventually is Louis meeting Armand, though seeing how that plays out (whether it be in episode 2 or later) remains to be seen. We do know that within the premiere, we saw the relationship between the two in the present. There is a clear affection that is there, but also a certain element of control. Remember that Armand did not want Louis to be doing the interview in the first place but now, he’s sitting down to take part in this at the same time.

There is so much good stuff still ahead on this show, regardless of if you are familiar with the Anne Rice source material or not. Be prepared…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

