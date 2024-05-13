Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere: Claudia’s loneliness

There are so many different takeaways that you could have following the Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere. Yet, we would argue that the biggest one is emotional: Being a vampire is really hard. In particular, it’s hard when you are with someone else stuck on the past.

We know that there are probably a lot of viewers out there who are eager to explore the Theatre Des Vampires and what it will bring to the story this season. However, we aren’t quite there as of yet. Most of this premiere was more about how Louis and Claudia made it to France, and also how Jacob Anderson’s character came to better terms with his own past and being continuously haunted by none other than Lestat. He may not love the fact that his memory still lingers with him, but it does and he has to figure out how to get past some of that.

The moment with Louis and Claudia at the end of the episode was extremely powerful, especially hearing him profess that he would be there for her even if they were the last vampires on earth. This is something that she especially needed to hear. After all, just consider their circumstances here for a moment! This is someone who felt like a constant outsider. Not only is she an outsider, but she is also perpetually young. There is no way for her to avoid that, and there is a struggle for her to be taken seriously.

This premiere episode can be best considered a building block towards what else is ahead on the series, especially since we also got more of Armand and Louis in the present. There is a lot of passion here, but is Armand also controlling? That is at least our read on the situation.

What did you think about the events of the Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere?

