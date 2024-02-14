Criminal Record season 1 episode 7: Did Daniel tell the truth?

We knew that entering Criminal Record season 1 episode 7 that Daniel Hegarty was going to tell his side of the story. Now, there is another question to wonder: Whether or not that is altogether believable.

Through the vast majority of this particular story, we heard about and saw how Peter Capaldi’s character worked to arrest Errol Mathis, even though it hinged in part of a confession and a lack of concrete evidence. Based on what we’ve now seen, it is even more obvious as to Daniel’s wrongdoing … no matter how he tries to frame it.

There is a chance that much of what Daniel said is truthful. However, much of it feels like a ploy for sympathy, and that he was still grieving his wife during the Adelaide Burrows investigation and decided that a couple of pieces of evidence were enough to coerce him into a confession. First, there was the claim that Errol threatened violence against his girlfriend, as overheard by Patrick; then, there was Errol’s father claiming that many years ago, the two were in a violent confrontation. Even if these things happen, they do not make Errol guilty here.

Another angle to consider: That a lot of what Daniel is saying here may be true, but he is also leaving some things out. Despite the entire story that we got over the course of this episode, there was not actually much said when it comes to one critical subject: How did Errol new to follow his cues during the confession? Is that something that was discussed beforehand?

In the end, we are left with a good bit of ambiguity here, and the episode did not do a lot to resolve that — however, we did at least get a good cliffhanger courtesy of Sonya putting out the Hayes Lane call. Because of this, everyone may be on the lookout for answers now!

What did you think about the events of Criminal Record season 1 episode 7 on Apple TV+?

