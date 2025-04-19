Ahsoka season 2: Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin

Just yesterday, we shared the good news that Ahsoka season 2 is about to start off production. Why not add more news now?

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Hayden Christensen is going to be returning to the Disney+ series in the role of Anakin Skywalker (of course). We know that he had a role to play in the first season, even if it was not in the traditional mortal plane. When you do have a series like this, the truth is that you can almost always find some unique ways in order to keep it going. Why stray from that now?

Ultimately, bringing in Christensen is just yet another way to add more enthusiasm to what is going to be a great second chapter of the series. Are there still some challenges here? Absolutely, with the most massive one being recasting the character of Baylan Skoll following the death of Ray Stevenson. It was confirmed at the Star Wars Celebration that Game of Thrones alum Rory McCann is going to be playing the part, which is something that was actually first reported quite a long time ago.

Now, the hope here is just that Dave Filoni also comes up with a good way to get both Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren out of their current predicament, largely because this was the huge cliffhanger that was brought up at the end of last season. We do think that they are going to be able to move out of this place at some point soon, mostly due to the fact that this show is so much better when the title character does end up being back out in space, engaging in adventures aplenty.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

