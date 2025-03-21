Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: A March 2025 update

Is there any chance at all that we are going to learn about Ahsoka season 2 between now and the end of this month?

Well, if there is one thing that we can say first and foremost here, it is that the Rosario Dawson series is coming back, even if there has not been too much public conversation about it for a good while now. The good news is that there are rumors suggesting that production is going to be kicking off before too long, which could in theory lead to a premiere at some point next year — though there is no specific timetable on things right now.

First and foremost here, let’s just note that The Mandalorian & Grogu is poised to hit theaters in May 2026, and there is about a 0% chance that you see Ahsoka Tano’s journey continue until after that. Our general thinking is that the show will return in the fall of next year, mostly because that would give everyone time to edit a lot of the episodes together.

What we are trying to say here is pretty darn simple: You are going to be disappointed if you were hoping to get more details on season 2 within the relatively near future.

So what will the story for the next chapter look like?

We do think that Ahsoka still has a pretty singular mission when it comes to what she wants at this point, but she and Sabine have to find a way to escape their present situation. The two were stranded at the end of the season 1 finale. Given the affection that Dave Filoni has for this character, we have a hard time thinking that this story is going to end in such a place.

What do you most want to see on Ahsoka season 2 when the show does eventually return?

this article was written by Jessica BunBun.

