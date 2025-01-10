Ahsoka season 2: Game of Thrones actor may play key role

After months and months of near-countless waiting, we may have some of our first news regarding Ahsoka season 2. Not only that, but it looks like the Disney+ series has found a way to honor the late Ray Stevenson.

According to a report from The InSneider, Rory McCann (best known for Sandor “The Hound” Clegane on Game of Thrones) is potentially gearing up to replace Stevenson, who he was apparently friends with prior to his passing, as Baylan Skoll in the Star Wars series. This casting makes a reasonable amount of sense given both physical similarities and also from a talent point of view.

If you watched the way that the first season of Ahsoka ended, it was clear that there was a lot more story planned for Skoll that was important for executive producer Dave Filoni to tell. Recasting can often be a difficult task, given that you still want to honor the prior performer while also paving a larger way forward. Remember that the entire first season of the show was dedicated to Stevenson, and it feels right to have someone who knew him in real life stepping in and honoring his work with a performance of his own.

As we get deeper and deeper into the year we do think that more info will start to creep in about the next chapter of Ahsoka Tano’s journey. However, it may take some time, especially when you consider the fact that Andor, plus the upcoming finale of Skeleton Key, are probably going to be the key priorities for Disney and Lucasfilm for at least the immediate future. Beyond that, they also have The Mandalorian & Grogu.

