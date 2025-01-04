Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Is there any serious chance that we will learn about an Ahsoka season 2 between now and the end of January? Well, let’s just say this: There is more coming, but that does not mean we will hear too much more about it in the immediate future.

After all, we do think there is a specific order of things when it comes to how Disney+ is looking to promote some of their shows from within the greater Star Wars universe. First and foremost, they are promoting Skeleton Crew at present; after that, you have the long-awaited second season of Andor that will be arriving before too long. There will be a wait for some time after that and from there, you will be able to get a little bit more into discussion about The Mandalorian & Grogu. This is personally the product that will likely be the most profitable.

So once all of this is done, will Ahsoka then become more of a priority when it comes to promotion? Sure, but we should expect some sort of headlines before then. While it may not be January, our sentiment is that within the next several months, we will start to hear a little more when it comes to filming. There is also a chance that you are going to get some more discussion when it comes to casting. Disney could announce some actors who are joining the project, though they may be a bit more cagey when it comes to actually saying what some of the specific roles are going to be.

In general, we’re just ready to see Ahsoka and Sabine back in space again! We don’t imagine that the two are going to be trapped forever. (Realistically, we do think the series is likely to come back in the second half of 2026.)

What do you most want to see moving into Ahsoka season 2, no matter when it eventually airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

