Ahsoka season 2 filming: When to now expect it

We know that for a long time, Ahsoka season 2 felt like a project that was floating around in the ether, but also still mysterious. It was confirmed that the project was in the works; whether or not that counted as an official renewal was long up for debate.

So, what can we say about all of this now? Well, for starters, the Rosario Dawson series is 100% coming back, per TVLine — though that was basically assumed. The more fascinating part of this to us is getting more clarification that new episodes are going to be shot at some point this spring.

If you are trying to char this into some eventual premiere-date hopes, the biggest thing that we can say right now is that if we are lucky, there is going to be a great opportunity to see the show back in the latter part of 2026 — though a lot will depend on how fast production goes and beyond just that, what is required when it comes to post-production.

As far as the story goes, there is not that much that has been said about it publicly; yet, at the same time doesn’t it feel like there are at least a few assumptions that can be made? Take, for starters, the fact that Ahsoka and/or Sabine’s potential rescue could be a big part of the first episode or two, at least based on where things left off at the end of last season. It does feel like, at least to a certain extent, there is a good bit of story to be paid off in regards to that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

