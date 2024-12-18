Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: A December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to get more news on Ahsoka season 2 between now and the end of December? Or, should we continue to expect radio silence?

Well, the first thing that we should really do here is remind everyone that when it comes to Star Wars programming right now, Disney seems to have two top priorities. First and foremost, you have the presence of Skeleton Crew right now. That show seems to be under the radar in some ways but at the same time, we understand why given that it is made more for a younger audience. Following this, they’ve also announced the occasional thing on The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is going to be a feature film rather than another season of the Disney+ show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

So following this stuff, will the Rosario Dawson series become the top priority? Behind the scenes maybe, but from a promotional standpoint, a lot of the attention is instead going to shift over to the upcoming season of Andor, which has already finished filming. Because Ahsoka Tano’s next chapter has yet to even start production, it feels pretty clear that the powers-that-be are going to keep you waiting for a good while still — regardless of if anyone wants that.

After all, at this point the absolute earliest we would expect new episodes to air is within the second half of 2026 — in other words, a really long time away and even that is not a guarantee. We just hope that everyone who enjoyed the first season will still be excited about another chapter.

For now, all we know is that there are a ton of loose ends to be addressed — and we hope it’s done in an exciting way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ahsoka right now!

What do you most want to see moving into Ahsoka season 2 when it eventually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







