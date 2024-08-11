Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: Why no D23 Expo talk?

Given that this weekend marked the D23 Expo, it made sense to have a certain amount of Ahsoka season 2 expectations. So why wasn’t anything revealed?

Well, we could try to go into a lot of complicated explanations for this but in the end, the answer is actually not that complicated. In the end, this is really all about what Disney+ wants to release and what they don’t at the moment. The priorities right now are Skeleton Crew and then also Andor, which is coming at some point next year. The Rosario Dawson series is not as immediate a priority; as a matter of fact, the only thing that we know about it right now is that it’s happening.

So when could we learn more about the next chapter? At this point, we do tend to think we’d be lucky to have it at some point moving into the D23 Expo next year! There is no real reason to think there’s going to be a huge announcement before that, even though season 1 ended in a pretty crazy way for the title character.

Here is the one thing that we don’t want: For everything regarding Ahsoka to be shoe-horned into The Mandalorian and Grogu moving forward, mostly because her predicament with Sabine at this point needs a lot of time to resolve. If it is included in that movie, it may end up being rather rushed — what we like about these series in general is that you don’t really have to rush anything, and we hope that this is something that Dave Filoni and the entire team keep in mind.

Given the affection that Filoni has for the Ahsoka character, we do think he will do season 2 justice — even if it is a really long wait.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Ahsoka season 2 right away, including future Anakin appearances

What do you most want to see moving into Ahsoka season 2?

When do you believe that the show is going to premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







