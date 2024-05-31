Ahsoka season 2 spoilers: Rosario Dawson on Anakin’s future

Is there a chance that we are going to see Hayden Christensen back as Anakin Skywalker on Ahsoka season 2? For now, that is a key question.

First and foremost, let’s just rejoice in the fact that another season is coming, mostly because that was never that much of a guarantee in the first place. A show like this is extremely expensive to make, and there was never any guarantee that the animated audience would all be there for live-action.

Seeing Hayden back was a joy, even if the character is not physically present anymore. However, at the same time, aren’t there still ways to see him? After all, it certainly feels that way!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Rosario Dawson herself notes that there are opportunities for her co-star to return, though it will be up to Dave Filoni to figure that out:

I will just say that as she puts on that hologram of him, you see that there’s several of them. So I think there’s that potential. But I love, also, not just being relegated to those messages and things that we might be able to see more of in the future. We’ve gotten to see from the films now into the show that he’s been able to become this force ghost that brings him back to Anakin, who at the end of the day, when he went and ascended to that space, that’s what he became.

And I love that she’s got that access point. I love that that peace has continued and you get to see it reflected in him that he gets to enjoy seeing what his legacy has become in a different way. And if Dave Filoni is listening, I hope we get to explore that more, because the road ahead is not going to be easy. And I think that’s been one of the really cool things about this story is a lot of these folks have been able to continue. I’m very into that sort of intergenerational openness of wisdom being passed on, and I would hope that she’d still be able to access that wisdom.

Now, all of the bad news

It makes sense to want more information on Ahsoka season 2. However, at the same time you may be waiting a long time in order to see it. We’ll be happy at this point if Dawson is back as this character in 2026.

