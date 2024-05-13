Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: May 2024 update

With us now close to the midway point of May, what can we say in regards to an Ahsoka season 2 premiere date over at Disney+? Well, there is a lot of big stuff worth looking forward to here!

After all, it was some time ago that we first heard that another chapter for the Rosario Dawson series was in development. Yet, ever since then the streaming service has kept most of their cards close to the vest. We do tend to think there’s a chance that something more could come out in the months ahead, and we may just have to wait and see how Disney and Dave Filoni want to go about it.

After all, it feels like top priority right now for the company is promoting the new Disney+ series The Acolyte, and then after that The Mandalorian and Grogu, the upcoming movie based on the feature film. A part of us wonders if Ahsoka Tano could be looped into the series somehow, but there is a big issue that comes along with that. To be specific, think about how season 1 ended! There is a lot of story that would need to be undone here, and it does not feel like there’s a lot of time in the Mandalorian movie to do that.

At this point, we’d be shocked if Ahsoka season 2 comes out until summer 2026 or even later, at least if the plan is for it to follow the aforementioned film. The best thing that Disney+ could then do, whether it be this month or later this year, is remind everyone that Tano is still coming back.

Another fun idea…

Given that The Mandalorian and Grogu is still so far away, could you secretly start Ahsoka season 2 filming this year and get it out for the holiday season in 2025? Is there enough time? After all, remember all of the post-production that is required for a show like this.

What do you most want to see moving into Ahsoka season 2 over on Disney+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

