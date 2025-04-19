NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 10 (finale) promo: Mass chaos?

Next week on CBS, you are going to see the NCIS: Sydney season 2 finale arrive — are you ready for whatever lies ahead?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that the producers are probably going to deliver fireworks like no other on the final chapter — just as they should. If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview that hints at a wide array of major events, from a shootout to a crisis at sea. Everyone’s head could be on a swivel here, as there could be another twist turning up at just about every moment.

In general, the one thing we do wish is that the promo was a little bit longer, mostly so that there would be a good opportunity to learn about what is ahead for some of these characters. It feels like there are going to be some sort of revelations in here, but we will have to wait and see precisely what some of those are going to look like. At the very least, the best thing we can do is simply hope that there are some more exceptional moments that will get us excited for the next season. Not much is confirmed there at the moment other than that there will be another season and that is not anything to concern yourself over.

What’s the best-case scenario here?

Honestly, it would be an ending that not just sets the stage for an awesome future season, but also potentially suggests that we could see a crossover coming in some form — even a small one — between this and some of the other shows. We’ve yet to see anything with the Australia-set spin-off as of yet.

What are you most eager to see moving into NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 10?

How do you think the finale will end? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

