NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 10 spoilers: The epic finale

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 10 — this is the important finale. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

Well, the first thing that we should note is that the entirety of this team is going to be tested with a case that could be both action-packed and also emotional. Based solely on the details that we’ve seen so far, it could also be tied very much to the past, long before this particular team was even alive.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 10 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“Sting in the Tail” – The team races to find a missing stinger missile on the eve of a World War II commemoration ceremony, on the second season finale of NCIS: SYDNEY, Friday, April 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there a chance that we are getting a cliffhanger here?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that with this show, anything is possible. We do tend to think that they will throw a few surprising twists and turns your way, and since the spin-off has already been confirmed for a third season, you don’t have to worry about resolution. We really just have to hope that it lives up to some of the expectations that we have, and that it feels like a real culmination of everything that you have had a chance to see so far.

Long-term, we would also love for there to be some sort of larger crossover here with the rest of the franchise; unfortunately, it does not seem as though anything is planned for now.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 10?

