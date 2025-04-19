Matlock season 2: Show EP on big Matty, Olympia questions

The Matlock season 2 premiere is hopefully going to be coming onto CBS this fall — so what sort of stories can you expect?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that the document has to be front and center now, mostly because Olympia knows the truth; yet, what will she do about it? She has to think about her family, and then also what the right punishment is at this point for someone like Julian. He may want to leave the firm and escape the shadow of his father, but what exactly could be done here?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman had to say about some of the central questions as we inch forward:

Where we’re going to go is: What happens with this document is the first question; what happens to the relationship; what happens in the law firm? Everyone’s futures are in flux. Olympia and Matty is an epic love story, so there’s going to be twists and turns. They’re just going to be coming back together and pulling apart. We’re going to be hoping they find their way back to each other or can get past the massive betrayal that was Matty lying for all this time. Everybody is in a really, really difficult situation at the top of the next season.

We’re sure that early on in season 2, a few things will be sorted out; yet, new mysteries could emerge. The biggest thing that we can state with some confidence now is simply that there will be more Jason Ritter; even if Julian leaves the firm, the actor 100% will be a major part of the show.

