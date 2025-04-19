Dark Matter season 2 premiere date: An April 2024 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear something more about Dark Matter season 2 between now and the end of April?

First and foremost, let’s just note that we would absolutely love something more on the show’s future and soon. How can we not? Production is underway on the latest batch of episodes, and we do tend to think that there is a lot of work still to be done. You want to take your time, for starters, to endure that the series is done right. The first batch of episodes was broad and ambitious; why not work in order to ensure things stay perfect?

Unfortunately, here is the bad news: You are going to be waiting for a good while to see the series back for more. Our general feeling at present is that Dark Matter could return either at the end of the year or in early 2026. Some of it will be tied to when production is over, and the other part will be based on the release schedule for the streaming service. They will only want to put a certain number of big releases on the schedule at the same time, so keep that in mind.

As for what we are hoping gets announced over the next several months, let’s just say that it begins and ends with something tied to either casting or the story. While we are more than okay when it comes to being patient, at the same time it is nice if Apple tries to recruit some more viewers to the cause. Why wouldn’t we want to see the show’s audience grow over the next little while?

What are you the most eager to see at this point moving into Dark Matter season 2 when it airs?

How long are you expecting to wait? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

