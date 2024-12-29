Dark Matter season 2 premiere date: Will we learn this winter?

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Dark Matter season 2 between now and the end of the year? Let’s just say, at least for now, that there is an interesting case to be made here.

For starters, remember the fact here that a good bit of time has passed between when the first season wrapped up and where we are now. At the very least, we have reached the point where Apple TV+ should want to get a little more information out there, and we are pleased to know that this is something that they will start to be doing.

After all, production should be kicking off for Dark Matter season 2 at some point early next year! We would be stunned if come February or March, there is not some sort of insight on cameras rolling, and that will make it at least marginally easier to get some premiere-date intel out there.

Unfortunately, we are still far too early for there to be any premiere-date specifics, so it is best to go ahead and rule that out as a serious possibility now. Our hope is for a late 2025 / early 2026 launch, but it will ultimately be dependent on a couple of different things. First and foremost, you have the state of production / post-production here. How long those independently take will have a key role to play in when the series comes back. Beyond that, you also have Apple TV+ figuring out its own schedule, mostly because they don’t have to be wholly dependent on airing a show the moment that the episodes are ready.

Just know that Dark Matter season 2 should be as twisted and thought-provoking as what we got the first go-around. Anything other than that would be a shock.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Dark Matter season 2, no matter when it airs?

