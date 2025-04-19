Daredevil: Born Again season 2 spoilers: Are Defenders coming?

Based on what happened close to the end of Daredevil: Born Again season 1 on Disney+, it does make sense to think about the future. Is there a chance that the Defenders are going to work their way into the story in some form?

Well, at this point, we do tend to think that Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist could easily turn up, especially since it seems like Matt Murdock wants to build some sort of resistance force. They could be a part of it, but you have to imagine the producers are going to be careful. These characters were a big part of the Netflix universe, and you want to ensure that you want to give them a proper emergence after so many years. Also, the cast have to be available!

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what showrunner Dario Scardapane had to say about possibly bringing some of these Defenders characters back for more:

Without giving too much away…when you’re working in what I would call the Hell’s Kitchen corner of the MCU, those iconic characters are always in your mind. The thing is that — and this is kind of hard, I’m trying to thread a needle here — you want to bring in people and relationships and past figures in Matt’s life because they help the story, particularly in terms of a story where Fisk has taken over the city. And there is a resistance and a rebellion, so to speak, rising. So there’s going to be people, vigilantes, superheroes that are involved in that. There has to be because this is happening to their city. That said, you also want to create a completely organic story for that. So who comes in and why has to be beyond anything earned. So the easiest answer to your question is, yes, those characters that you just listed off are absolutely in my head and everybody’s head as we’re working. How that manifests itself is both really tricky writing-wise and a pretty closely guarded secret at this point. So I’m being intentionally cagey, but I’m also saying, ‘Hell yeah!’ in terms of it’s something we’re thinking about.”

Of course, even if the Defenders do come back, we tend to think that the creative team is going to be as secretive as humanly possible — it feels best to announce it at the best possible opportunity.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

