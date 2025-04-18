Daredevil: Born Again season 2: Will Kingpin, Punisher meet?

As we start to look more and more towards a Daredevil: Born Again season 2 over at Disney+, is there a lot of good stuff to look forward to?

Well, the first thing that we can really say here is quite simple: The Punisher may be on the loose following that mid-credits sequence! Seeing Jon Bernthal’s character out and about is of course exciting, even if it remains unclear how that story will manifest as we move forward. After all, there is no guarantee at this point that we are going to be seeing him on this show, or in his standalone special that has already been reported out there.

So what would Fisk think about all of this? Let’s just say that it is an interesting thing to consider at this point! In an interview with Variety, Vincent D’Onofrio gives his perspective on what his character would think about the Punisher being out:

I don’t think Kingpin would be Kingpin if he was afraid of Punisher, and vice versa. I don’t think Punisher would be Punisher if he was afraid of Kingpin. A meeting of those two has gone down before in the original Netflix series. I’m sure it will happen again at some point. I don’t know when, though. I think that he does know that he’s gone. Eventually, he knows that he’s not there anymore. So far it’s a small part of the second season. We have to see what the one-off thing that they’re planning on doing with the Punisher, that should be interesting to see. I don’t know if it’s a “What If…?” film or if it’s connected to our series or not, but it’ll be interesting to see. I love Jon’s Punisher. I think he does a great job on it.

Now as we move forward, we do tend to think that these showdowns are inevitable, but may take a good bit of time to actually play out week after week. There is no real reason to rush them along, right? We certainly are hoping for even more beyond season 2!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

