Doctor Who season 15 episode 2 spoilers: Director on ‘Lux’ story

As so many of you are more than likely aware at this point, Doctor Who season 15 episode 2 is set to arrive in a matter of hours. Are you ready for what is to come?

Well, if you have seen a lot of the marketing that is out there at this point for the story “Lux,” then you know it can be defined largely by one thing above all else: An animated character voiced by Alan Cumming in Mr. Ring-A-Ding. There is also going to be a unique 1950’s setting around both The Doctor and Belinda as they dive into what may very well be their strangest adventure so far. Maybe it will bring Belinda closer to making it home, but we will have to see!

For right now, why not turn things over to the episode’s director in Amanda Brotchie? Speaking to the official website for the show, we got a great tease all about what all is to come:

Audiences can expect to see the signature mix of sci-fi, action and humour that I love about Doctor Who. And a genuine rapport developing between Belinda and the Doctor, as she wraps her head around what it is to travel through time and space. They’ll see an episode that plays with the rules of narrative and genre in unexpected ways.

Now, let’s just hope that there is a good opportunity to see twists — but also a story that has a certain rewatchable quality to it. After all, we do tend to think personally that a good bit of what makes the show special is the opportunity to watch episodes again and again, and for them to spread via word of mouth.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Doctor Who season 15 episode 2?

