Doctor Who season 15 episode 2 sneak peek: The animated arrival

In just a matter of days from now you are going to have a chance to dive into Doctor Who season 15 episode 2 on BBC One and Disney+. Why not get a larger look at what is ahead here?

For those who have missed some of the details out there about what lies ahead, there is of course a selling point that just comes courtesy of The Doctor and Belinda’s latest adventure. However, at the same time, there is also a fantastic new villain coming on board in Mr. Ring-A-Ding, voiced by none other than Alan Cumming. He is the sort of character who may present himself one way but in really, be far more sinister and insidious than you would ever now.

If you visit the link here now, you can see a further preview for what lies ahead here, one that features the two main characters coming across Ring-a-Ding for the first time. Of course, they are immediately surprised about how an animated character can actually exist within a live-action world, and that is likely going to be one of the mysteries that needs to be figured out here in general.

We do not expect to see this character around for more than just one episode but at the same time, isn’t there a lot of ways he could bring the fun within a short amount of time? We know that Cumming does get to immerse himself in a little bit of villainy as the host of the American version of The Traitors and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that he will be game to have all sorts of fun playing this part.

