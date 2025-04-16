Doctor Who season 15 episode 2: Alan Cumming on animated role

This weekend you are going to be seeing Doctor Who season 15 episode 2 on both BBC One and Disney+ — and of course, this one will be crazy. Not only are you going to see the show throw an animated component in it, but there is also going to be a new villain in Mr. Ring-A-Ding.

So what does this guy bring to the table? Well, let’s just say that they are a little bit different than anyone else you are seeing in the world right now.

Speaking to the BBC in a new interview, Alan Cumming (who voices the character) makes it clear that there is a pretty interesting role the character plays:

It is a truism that villains always get the best line, and are always much more juicy to play. I guess my favourite kind of villains are the ones that are misunderstood while Mr Ring-A-Ding does not have any redeeming qualities, he does start out quite fun and endearing, so there is an arc to him that I enjoyed.

This is not the first time that The Traitors host has been a guest star within the Doctor Who world and with that in mind, we imagine that this is going to be a really different part than what we have seen him play in the past.

Of course, this is going to be a good opportunity to see a great actor in an animated role; meanwhile, there is a larger storyline when it comes to Belinda trying to find her way home. This is at the center of almost everything that we are seeing this season, and that will not be over anytime soon.

