Chicago PD season 12 spoilers: A two-part finale ahead!

We have known for a while that Ruzek and Burgess’ wedding could be a key part of the Chicago PD season 12 finale. Beyond just that, why not share a little bit more news as to what is ahead?

Obviously, it goes without saying that we are not going to see a finale story where everything is happy and peaceful. There is going to be drama at some point and to the surprise of no one, a lot of that drama could revolve around Reid. He has become a dangerous adversary for much of the season, and we do think that is going to escalate as we move forward.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Gwen Sigan had the following to say when it comes to some of the stories that are coming in what is an epic two-part event:

“Intelligence ups their pursuit of dirty Deputy Chief Reid … As things escalate and Reid shows himself to be a formidable opponent, Voight finds himself battling his own instincts … [To go along with that,] Ruzek and Burgess’ wedding fast approaches, Chapman grows closer to Voight, and Torres faces the emotional fall out of his actions.”

Just from reading all of this alone, it does feel beyond clear that one of the primary goals for the series here is to keep you guessing, and also routinely throw one big twist after another into the mix. While there may not be an official season 13 renewal at the moment, it feels like there is a really good chance that we are going to be getting one. With that in mind, we do feel pretty darn confident that the writers are going to be throwing out something here that feels like closure.

