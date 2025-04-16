Chicago PD season 12 episode 19: ‘Name Image Likeness’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to dive into Chicago PD season 12 episode 19. Is there something more we can say now?

Well, we know that the greater Wolf universe does have a tendency to rip stories from the headlines but even with that being said, we don’t tend to see it as much from the Chicago shows. That changes next week courtesy of “Name Image Likeness.” This is clearly a story that is going to be based on what is an ever-evolving situation in college sports; ironically, one that has generated more headlines than ever now thanks to what is happening at the University of Tennessee. There was no way the producers could know that at the time this was written … though to be fair, the story for the cop show has to do with something far more serious.

Below, you can see the full Chicago PD season 12 episode 19 synopsis for some other information on what is to come:

Cook works with a confidential informant for the first time in a robbery-murder case with links to a star college athlete.

What we think that Cook’s storyline here could be trying to show is the difficult and slippery slope that a lot of programs and athletes are facing with NIL. A select number of athletes end up garnering a lot of money through their name and celebrity; however, they are not insulated in the same way that a pro athlete is. They can be easy targets for a lot of things from people looking for something. It is going to be exciting to see Cook get a spotlight from this and of course, we are eager to see where it all goes.

For those wondering, after this episode there will be a one-week hiatus; from there, the final few episodes of the franchise should arrive.

