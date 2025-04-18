Ahsoka season 2 filming to reportedly begin shortly

For those out there who are eager to see Ahsoka season 2 — or at least get more news on it — we are happy to share things today!

Speaking at the recent Star Wars Celebration (per Screen Rant), showrunner Dave Filoni confirmed that filming for the Rosario Dawson series is going to begin shortly. This means that we are one step closer to getting answers — and of course, we have been wanting some of those for a rather long time. Is the title character ever going to escape her present situation?

Of course, it would be wonderful to get more news on Ahsoka season 2 sooner rather than later … but that does not mean it is going to happen. This is a series that takes a good while to film but even after that, there is a lengthy post-production process that comes with making all of these episodes perfect. We tend to think that mid-to-late 2026 is the most realistic premiere date for the season, which means that there is going to be a pretty long wait for a lot of news.

In general, we do not necessarily think that we’re going to be seeing some sort of fundamental change in season 2 to what we had the first time around. We anticipate that there will be a great sense of adventure present in almost every part of the story, just as there will be some breathtaking visuals and also nostalgia for people who loved the animated versions of the character for so many years. Dave Filoni cares deeply about continuing this story and doing to proper justice; because of that, we are moving forward with a great deal of confidence.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

