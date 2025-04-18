Euphoria season 3: Jacob Elordi talks return to filming

For those who are not currently aware, Euphoria season 3 is currently in production, and we hope that it will be back on HBO next year.

Of course, what is rather difficult at the moment is figuring out who is filming and beyond just that, when they are actually at work. Remember here that since there are a lot of separate storylines, not everyone is shooting scenes at the same time. Some started much earlier than others.

What we can at least say now is that Jacob Elordi is officially back and shooting some content as Nate! In a new interview with Collider, here is some of what the actor had to say:

“I just shot my first days of that this week … It was incredible. You also have to understand we’ve grown up on that. We grew up from late teens into adults on that show. It was beautiful. It was really touching to go back and step into that environment, it was like stepping into a time capsule. Nothing had changed.”

As for the story for some of these characters, we do tend to think that you are going to be seeing a lot that is different thanks, at least in part, to a massive time jump. Everything will almost certainly look and feel different for Nate, Rue, and a lot of other people. We also tend to think that the struggles will not be anywhere close to the same.

Fingers crossed that by the end of the year, we do end up seeing either an exact premiere date, or at least an approximate one. A teaser could accompany all of it; given the long wait between seasons, the marketing needs to go into overdrive.

