Euphoria season 3 premiere date: An April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we will learn more about Euphoria season 3 between now and the end of April? There is a case to be made for at least more news. A premiere date, however, is an entirely different story.

For the time being, what we can say is that the Zendaya series has been underway again for more than two months, which is pretty great when it comes to giving us hope that this show is finally going to be coming out at some point. It has endured more speculation and rumors than almost any other, and that is without even getting into some of the real-world tragedies that have transpired in its time off the air.

Unfortunately, we do maintain that for the next several months, HBO and creator Sam Levinson are likely to keep info under wraps on what lies ahead … mostly because they have no reason to give some of their secrets away for a little while. Other than that there will be a massive time jump, there is not a lot of other insight out there regarding what is coming … and that may be the case for the next little while. The earliest we would anticipate seeing Euphoria back is January and if that happens, we tend to think that an exact date will be revealed in the fall.

For now, what more that we can say here is that we are going to be seeing another eight episodes seemingly, and it could very well be the final season. It would be great in the event that it isn’t the end of the line, but it is something that you have to be prepared for.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

