Euphoria season 3 spoilers: Who is Kidd?

As many of you may be aware at this point, Euphoria season 3 is now in active production — and with that, we’re eager to talk casting news!

So where does this bring us for now? Think in terms of Kidd, who is the latest character to join an ever-expanding but still somewhat mysterious roster of people on board the HBO hit.

According to a new report from Deadline, This Is Us alum Asante Blackk is being brought on board as Kidd, described as “a runner for a ruthless kingpin played by new series regular Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.” This should be a reminder that the series is continuing to bring in some dangerous parts of society, which should not be all that much of a shock based on the way in which the first two seasons played out. Characters are going to continue to be in difficult parts of society … but where is Rue in all of this?

What is so interesting right now is that despite all of the various castings that we’ve heard about when it comes to this season, the ultimate status of Zendaya’s character is still unclear. Obviously we know she will be a part of it and there is a major time jump coming, but a lot of the other finer details are still a mystery and that is probably how HBO wants it. They may release more intel later this year, but there is no hurry when there are so many other shows on the roster that are going to be premiering so much earlier than Euphoria is being planned.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

