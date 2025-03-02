Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A March 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to get a Euphoria season 3 premiere date before March is over? What about some further news on the HBO series in general?

Before we dive too much further into anything more here, we suppose that we really should just celebrate the fact that production is actually happening for the Zendaya series at present. After all, there was a time last year when it felt like the show was going to end for a wide array of different reasons. That did not happen and instead, everyone is pressing on. The most notable new addition is the iconic Sharon Stone, though little has been confirmed in regards to the specific role at the moment.

Of course, we would love for some Euphoria premiere-date news to come out this month, but the odds to that are slim to none. Instead, our general sentiment is that we could at least get more news related to casting this month and that is more or less it. HBO has roughly mapped out what their scheduling plans are over the next several months, and it begins with us getting The Last of Us in April, The Gilded Age this summer, and then Task / A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms later this year. All signs seem to point to Euphoria arriving in early 2026; we hope that it is January, but that will depend on if the episodes are ready to go then.

As for whether season 3 will be the final one, nothing has been 100% confirmed there. However, a lot of the early chatter suggests that it could be and with that thought in mind, we are honestly entering the next batch of episodes thinking it is likely the case. Think about how famous and/or busy much of the cast is at this point; keeping them together will not prove easy.

