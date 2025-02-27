Euphoria season 3 spoilers: Sharon Stone officially cast

Weeks after the Euphoria – Sharon Stone rumors officially kicked off, we are here today to confirm the good news!

According to a report from Variety, the iconic actress has been officially brought on board the hit HBO drama for season 3. However, very little else has been said regarding what sort of role she is going to play. This is something that may not actually be clear until the show premieres, which we imagine is going to be taking place in the first half of 2026 (or so we hope).

In a statement per the aforementioned site, here is some of what Stone had to say about coming on board:

“There is little more exciting than going to work with this team of thrilling talent … From the genius of Sam Levinson to the raw sophistication of this profoundly moving cast and tight crew. I am honored to be Euphoric.”

Of course, we imagine that a show like Euphoria is going to present Stone with some incredible material, and also work with what we know already to be a great cast. There is a chance that season 3 is going to be the final chapter and with that in mind, it is our general sense that we are going to see a number of twists and turns all over the map. This is a show where we want to be hopeful regarding the future of some of these characters and yet, we’re also well-aware of the fact that nothing here is going to come easy. It almost never does.

The only thing that is confirmed for season 3 right now is that there is a time jump; for everything else, we wait and see…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

