Euphoria season 3 spoilers: Marshawn Lynch, more join cast

This week Euphoria season 3 indicated more of what we can expect to see coming up and beyond just, some major new additions.

So, what’s our reaction after reading over all of the new information we’ve gotten from HBO? Let’s just that we’re shocked. There are a few notable characters missing (think in terms of Rue’s family), but beyond just that, there are a handful of newcomers who are not necessarily known for scripted drama.

Let’s break this information down in the same way that the network did in their statement:

Returning Cast – Emmy winner Zendaya (Dune film series, Challengers); Hunter Schafer (the upcoming Blade Runner); SAG Awards winner Eric Dane; BAFTA Film Award nominee Jacob Elordi (Guillermo Del Toro’s upcoming Frankenstein, the upcoming Wuthering Heights opposite Margot Robbie); Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney (Anyone but You, the upcoming The Housemaid); Alexa Demie; and Maude Apatow return as series regulars. Emmy nominee Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been upped to series regulars. Two-time best actor Academy Award nominee (and current nominee) and Emmy winner Colman Domingo returns as a guest star.

New Cast – GRAMMY Award winner ROSALÍA; Super Bowl Champion Marshawn Lynch (Love Hurts, Bottoms, Thursday Night Football); SAG Awards nominee Darrell Britt-Gibson (She Taught Love, Judas and The Black Messiah, Barry); NAACP Image Award winner Kadeem Hardison (Criminal, The Chi, A Different World); Priscilla Delgado (Julieta, Killer Book Club, A League of Their Own); James Landry Hébert (1883, Horizon, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood); and Anna Van Patten (Gossip Girl, Amanda: A Coming of Age Horror) have notable guest star roles.

The thing that continues to impress us the most about Marshawn is that he really seems to just do whatever it is that he wants at any given moment. We’ve seen him be funny, but this is probably the most intense role we’ve ever had a chance to see him play.

Of course, note that it is possible that there are more castings that could be announced later, or kept secret all the way leading into the premiere.

