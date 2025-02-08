Euphoria season 3 premiere date hopes with filming underway

For those who are not currently aware, Euphoria season 3 is officially filming — so when is it actually going to premiere?

Well, here is what we can say at present. Even though the cast and crew are currently working on new episodes, most of the finer details are still quiet. That is something that is likely going to remain the case for the next several months, so go ahead and be prepared for that far in advance.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

One other thing to be prepared for at present is quite simple, as you are almost certainly going to be waiting a long time for the show to come back on the air. The earliest that you can probably expect it is at some point in the first half of next year.

If there is one thing that we can say with a sense of relative confidence, it is this: We are probably going to see HBO try to bring the show back as soon as humanly possible. After all, remember that the series premiered its second season a good three years ago already! There is a risk that a lot of the audience for the show flocked away, but the star power should help to correct that to a certain extent. We would be pretty shocked in the event that the third season is some sort of commercial flock. As for whether or not Euphoria ends up being a great product in the end, however, that remains to be seen. The first two seasons were pretty darn critically acclaimed.

If there’s one thing that we know at present…

Well, let’s keep it simple here, as there is going to be some sort of major time jump heading into the new season. The days of Rue and company in high school are pretty long gone.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Euphoria right now, including other chatter about what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3 when it does premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







