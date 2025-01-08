Euphoria season 3 spoilers: Star on ‘groundbreaking’ story

For everyone out there eager to see Euphoria season 3, you most likely know that January is going to be a pretty huge month. After all, production is finally going to be kicking off! It has been an extremely long process for the show to get to this point.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just make the following clear: If HBO has signed off on the show at this point, it has to be epic. Coming out of a major Sam Levinson disappointment in The Idol, we have a hard time thinking that they would bring the Zendaya drama back unless they really thought it was brilliant.

Luckily, we do at least have a good vote of confidence right now from someone who knows a thing or two about quality. Speaking per the Table Manners podcast, here is what Colman Domingo had to say about what is ahead here:

“I go back to my show Euphoria — I haven’t read [the script] but [creator Sam Levinson] told me some of it, and it’s going to be groundbreaking.”

Domingo plays Ali on the series and while we know that he is not necessarily the lead, he is still going to have a major role in the next chapter of the show.

What we know about the story so far

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting the following: There is going to be some sort of time jump. With that, Rue and a lot of the other characters could be in entirely different spots than where they’ve been so far, and we tend to think that this entirely the point.

It remains to be seen if this is the final season or not, but we at least think this: The show is going to be emotional.

