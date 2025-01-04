Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A January 2025 update

We have made it now to January 2025 and for those who have been following Euphoria, you may know this is important. After all, this is when production for the long-awaited HBO show may finally get underway!

So, what more could we stand to learn about the series moving forward? Obviously, there are going to be big changes to the Zendaya drama, given that many people involved here have already hinted that a time jump is coming. That may just be a small tease within the grander scheme of things, but we do tend to think that is a table-setter for everything else that could be coming, whether it be this month or some other time down the road.

Before we go any further, we should go ahead and mention here that HBO is almost certain to not share any premiere-date intel this month, so that is something you can just forget off of any list of expectations. However, it would be a surprise if they declined to release anything at all. They know that there have been countless reports about Euphoria potentially getting canceled, and they have denied all of them. It would benefit them greatly to show that production is underway and that the cast are all back to work.

Beyond a press release noting the start of production, we also do think that this month, there could also be an indication as to a possible date. At least one cast member has suggested that a 2025 launch is impossible, and we tend to agree with that. More than likely, we are going to be stuck waiting until the start of 2026 to see it back. Next January makes the most sense, but we will have to wait and see if that can happen or not.

