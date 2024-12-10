Euphoria season 3 spoilers: An epic Colman Domingo tease

Based on a lot of the indications that we’ve heard at present, filming for Euphoria season 3 is going to be starting up early next year. Now that we’ve said that, are we on the cusp of getting some more news on what lies ahead?

Well, let’s just say that if you are looking for script specifics, that’s probably going to be hard to come by for about a million different reasons. Yet, when it comes to general teases, Colman Domingo is more than happy to hand that over!

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, here is what some of what the actor behind Ali had to say about some of what he’s heard concerning the season so far:

“I have not seen a script, but I have heard about some scripts, and what I’ve heard is fantastic … It’s characters that we know and we’re on the journey with, and we’re fighting for them as they’re fighting for their own spaces in the world. They’re all having breakthroughs in many ways. That’s what I found out.

“I think it’s some of the most gorgeous writing that Sam has ever done. It’s just from what I heard too, because I’ve heard from my friend Sam himself. He’s like, ‘Let me just tell you a little bit about it.’ From what he told me, it took my breath away.”

Given how much work it took to make Euphoria season 3 happen, we really hope that it is worthy of the wait. After all, you have to almost work into overdrive at this point to make sure viewers care about this show and want to get back into the world again.

The only thing that we can say with a certain measure of confidence? A major time jump is coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

