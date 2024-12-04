Euphoria season 3 premiere date: HBO preparing for 2026

Obviously, we are still too far away from Euphoria season 3 for there to be any sort of super-official news courtesy of HBO. Yet, there is at least a prognosis now that gives us a better sense of what the future will hold for Zendaya and the rest of the cast.

Speaking (per Variety) while at a tech conference, Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming chief JB Perrette indicated that the anticipation is that new episodes are coming in 2026. This is what several people have suggested already, mostly because production has yet to even start on the next chapter.

Is January 2026 enough time for Euphoria to be packaged together to air? In theory sure, depending on a few factors. If production does kick off in January, it will allow for several months of filming followed up by editing. The season is eight episodes long, but does not have the sort of visual effects that cause House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and other franchise shows to take so long to make.

If not January, then we would say that a spring start date makes sense. The only thing that is really known about season 3 right now is that it will be taking place years after the events of the second season, which means that Rue and several other characters will be out of high school and starting a new chapter. What is going to bring all of them together? That is the real thing that remains unclear, given that all things considered, a lot of people tend to go their separate ways after being teenagers.

Is this going to be final season of the show? Let’s just say that this remains to be seen…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Euphoria now, including some other discussion on what’s next — and who is not returning

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3 when it arrives over at HBO?

Share right away in the attached comments and once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some more information.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







