Euphoria season 3: Storm Reid (Gia) not returning

While we are waiting to see still what is going to happen on Euphoria season 3, there is at least one more thing we can say now — who is not going to be turning up.

In a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes (see here), Storm Reid confirmed that she is not going to be back for the upcoming batch of episodes as Gia, the sister to Zendaya’s Rue (pictured above).

Here is more of what Reid had to say regarding her absence:

“Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning for the third season … I’m so so indebted to the cast and crew of that show, to HBO … Euphoria‘s a really special thing, and I’m so glad that that’s a part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon.”

So what can we take away from this news? Well, it is probably an indicator that the third season is going to be pretty specialized as it focuses on a very specific part of Rue’s life. We know that there is going to be a pretty major time jump between seasons and because of that, there’s a chance that almost everyone is going to be in a totally different spot than what we saw from them in the past. Of course, there is some reasons for curiosity that come along with that.

The most important thing that we can note here is that 100% there is going to be another season of the show happening; filming is slated to begin early next year, and at this point, it feels like the earliest that we could see the show back is moving into the winter of 2026.

As for who is returning, the major think that we can say is that a number of the show’s main cast members will be back — though in what capacity remains to be seen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

