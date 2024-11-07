Euphoria season 3 premiere date: November 2024 updates

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more on Euphoria season 3 between now and the end of November?

Now, the first thing to note here is that clearly, there is a lot of impatience out there for the return of the Zendaya drama and as of right now, there is nothing that we can offer to try and ease that wait. Production has yet to even begin on the third season, though there are some plans for that to happen moving into the start of the year.

Once the cameras start rolling, will it at least be easier to speculate on when the show will be back? Sure, but that does not mean that any exact details are going to be available. Our sentiment at the time of this writing is that new episodes will be available at some point in early 2026, mostly because it could be too fast a turnaround to expect anything less. (Can you argue that it’s possible if there are only six episodes for the new season? Sure, but that’s a hypothetical since no episode count has been released.)

Insofar as the story goes, the only thing that has become clear is that season 3 is going to kick off with a time jump. That means that on some level, you are going to reset the board and (thankfully) get a lot of these characters past where they are in high school. Some of them may still be chasing demons — and honestly, that’s inevitable. Would this really be a good show if everyone was in some great place throughout it? Creator Sam Levinson has spent a ton of time crafting this story; let us hope it is worth the wait.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

