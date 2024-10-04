Euphoria season 3 spoilers: Zendaya on time jump, story ahead

Moving into Euphoria season 3 on HBO, we don’t think that it is some big surprise that a time jump is coming. This is something that has been teased at this point by a number of people involved.

Also, isn’t it fair to call this inevitable? Years have passed from the end of season and even back then, it was starting to be hard to buy some of the main characters as high schoolers. Moving forward, we have a chance to actually see these characters in different places in their lives. Sure, we would love nothing more than to say that they are going to be in some stable spot … but why would we view that as some guarantee? At this point, it feels borderline impossible given the sort of show that this is.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Zendaya was at least kind enough to take us slightly behind the curtain on what could be coming up later this year:

“I do know that the time jump is happening, and I know it’s important because there’s only so much high school drama you can deal with — “and then she cheats on her boyfriend again!” To me, at least, it is [exciting], and it will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids, and they were in high school affects the kind of adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens too.”

Now, let’s just hope that moving into this season, we have a great opportunity to get a few more details as to what the story will be … or also what brings these characters into the same orbit. After all, it’s often true that after high school, a lot of people tend to go off on their separate paths of life.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

